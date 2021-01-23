Anne Curtis: I will never leave ‘It’s Showtime’

Anne Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave six months into her pregnancy. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis has vowed she will never leave “It’s Showtime,” ABS-CBN’s long-running noontime variety show, which she considers family and which has seen several milestones in her personal life.

Curtis, 35, made the declaration in a tweet on Friday, responding to a follower’s question as to whether she intends to return to the program.

Curtis, one of the original mainstays of “It’s Showtime” along with Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro since its 2009 debut, is currently in Melbourne, where she gave birth in March 2020.

Good Morning! As I told my Showtime family during a private conversation. I will never leave It’s Showtime. Been with them since day 1 and will be them until the day comes that the show has to say goodbye. But for now, mummy duties lang ako. 🥰 https://t.co/NG2soMeoNx — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) January 21, 2021

“As I told my Showtime family during a private conversation, I will never leave It’s Showtime,” Curtis wrote.

“Been with them since day 1 and will be them until the day comes that the show has to say goodbye. But for now, mummy duties lang ako.”

Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave 6 months into her pregnancy.

Despite her time away from the limelight, Curtis nonetheless remained a vocal supporter of ABS-CBN, the home network of “It’s Showtime,” at the height of the controversy surrounding its broadcast franchise and during the crisis that resulted from its denial.

Curtis, who remains visible in local showbiz through her dozens of brand endorsements and charity work, has said she intends to resume her film and TV career once her daughter Dahlia turns 1, at the earliest.

