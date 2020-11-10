Offered film projects, new mom Anne Curtis sets earliest timeline for showbiz comeback

MANILA — On hiatus for nearly a year from showbiz, new mom Anne Curtis isn’t yet ready to return to the limelight, as she prioritizes being a hands-on parent to her daughter, Dahlia.

Curtis, 35, opened up about her planned career timeline in a recent interview with host Tim Yap in his online talk show.

“I wouldn’t say na I’m in a rush to start working again, just because lalo na for the first year of Dahlia’s life, I really want to be there for her, and really see all the firsts that will happen,” she said.

“I just feel very happy and blessed that I get to spend this much time with her, na talagang 24/7 magkasama kami.”

The half-Australian actress has been in Melbourne with her husband, restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, since December 2019. They welcomed Dahlia in March 2020.

While Curtis remains active with her business venture — her cosmetics line blk just recently launched a wedding collection — and with her civic work as UNICEF national goodwill ambassador, she has been largely absent from local showbiz.

However, she confirmed that she has received “a few” movie offers for her showbiz comeback.

“I haven’t been reading scripts yet,” she added. “I think I will probably start that next year pagbalik ko. Patapos na rin naman ang taon. So come January, I’ll probably start reading.”

As to when she’ll actually return to a film set, Curtis said: “I don’t think I’ll start shooting until Dahlia is 1.”

While she has yet to decide on the offers, Curtis explained that among her considerations would be “adding to the versatility” of her filmography.

In recent years, Curtis has taken on diverse roles and genres, from hardcore action (“Buy Bust”), sexy drama (“Just a Stranger”), horror (“Aurora”), and comedy adventure (“The Mall, The Merrier”).

“For me, it really boils down to a really good script. I really like to add to the versatility and different genres that I could experience and tackle as an actress,” she said.

“It makes it more fun for me, being able to challenge myself with different roles that are completely different from one another.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC