

Singer Angeline Quinto made sure to make her maternity shoot extra special as she released, for the first time, a photo with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

Quinto took to Instagram to promote her newly-uploaded vlog with a photo of her, her baby bump, and her partner.

In the last part of her “Who Knows Me Better” vlog released Friday, a short footage of her boyfriend kissing her forehead was inserted to wrap the 18-minute clip.

Last February, Quinto revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The singer made the revelation through a social media post as she shared photos from a gender reveal party organized by "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, one of her close friends in show business.

It was in December when Quinto announced that she is due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks of speculation.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Nakilala ko siya dahil kaibigan siya ng boyfriend ng kaibigan ko sa Sampaloc, Manila. Non-showbiz,” she said. “Nagkita kami isang beses, hanggang sa nagkaroon ng communication. Nagtuloy-tuloy. Ngayon, mag-iisang taon mahigit na kami.”

Quinto answered in the affirmative when asked if she sees her partner as “the one.”

“Ganoon pala ‘yun. Alam mo agad,” she said.

