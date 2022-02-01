MANILA -- Angeline Quinto and her non-showbiz boyfriend are expecting a baby boy.

The singer made the revelation through a social media post on Monday night as she shared photos from a gender reveal party organized by "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, one of her close friends in show business.

"Excited na po ako sa journey ko bilang isang ina. Maraming salamat, Panginoon, sa isang napakagandang blessing na ibinigay niyo sa akin!" she said.

Quinto previously opened up about her ongoing pregnancy journey, revealing her food cravings, sudden mood changes, and body pains.

It was in December when Quinto announced that she is due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks of speculation.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

