Power belter Angeline Quinto opened up about her ongoing pregnancy journey, revealing her food cravings, sudden mood changes, and body pains.

In a vlog released Friday, Quinto answered some of the questions from netizens about her pregnancy.

The Kapamilya singer admitted having mood changes, adding that there were times she found herself crying for no reason or sometimes too happy.

She also shared about feeling sleepy most of the time, especially during the start of her pregnancy. But she has learned how to fight it by keeping herself busy such as taking a bath in the morning and doing exercises for pregnant women.

Quinto also has random food cravings such as Pinoy streetfood “balut”, “penoy”, and “lumpiang togue.”

“Walang oras yung bigla-bigla kong maiisip na gusto ko ng penoy at saka balut. Gusto ko sa penoy yung medyo basa,” she revealed.

“Tapos maraming maraming suka at saka balut. Eh, kadalasan ng ganyan, di ba, kinakain natin iyan hapon o pag gabi. So sa akin, walang oras. Minsan parang after ng tanghalian, gusto kong maghanap ng balut.”

Asked about having back pains, Quinto also said her back is aching, including her left hip.

The singer said she slowly experienced discomfort on her back which resulted in difficulties in sleeping and waking up.

“Parang hindi ko na alam kung ano yung magiging posisyon, patagilid ba? Kasi hirap ako sa diretso. Bawal naman akong dumapa. ang sakit-sakit nung sa kaliwang balakang. Ang sakit, sobrang sakit,” she continued.

Quinto also shared that her first born will have its own room in her new house but she is hesitant to buy more stuff for her child as she already received a lot from her friends during her birthday and Christmas.

Quinto announced in December that she is due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks of speculation.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

