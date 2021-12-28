Singer Angeline Quinto. Courtesy of Metro.Style

Christmas is extra special for Angeline Quinto this year as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The singer took to Instagram to cherish the moment of being pregnant, saying it is the best gift she has ever received.

“Dahil Pasko ngayon, ito ang pinakamagandang regalo na natanggap ko. Ito ang pinakamagandang positive result sa buhay ko,” she said in the caption. “

Quinto earlier announced that she is due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks of speculation.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Nakilala ko siya dahil kaibigan siya ng boyfriend ng kaibigan ko sa Sampaloc, Manila. Non-showbiz,” she said. “Nagkita kami isang beses, hanggang sa nagkaroon ng communication. Nagtuloy-tuloy. Ngayon, mag-iisang taon mahigit na kami.”

Quinto answered in the affirmative when asked if she sees her partner as “the one.”

“Ganoon pala ‘yun. Alam mo agad,” she said.

