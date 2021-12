Singer Angeline Quinto confirms she is pregnant in an interview with Boy Abunda released on Friday. YouTube: The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto has announced that she is due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks-long speculation, without publicizing the identity of the father.

The “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” hitmaker confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Boy Abunda released on Friday.

The topic came up when Quinto was asked about a November 6 Instagram image she had posted, with the text, “New Life, Chapter One.”

“Kaya ko na-post iyon dahil kay Mama Bob,” she said, referring to the first death anniversary of her late mother Sylvia Quinto.

“At pangalawa, kasi magiging nanay na rin ako,” Quinto revealed, saying she is due to give birth in April 2022.

NEW PURPOSE

Quinto, who has been vocal of tying her life’s fulfillment to Mama Bob, shared that her pregnancy is the answer to her prayer of finding a new purpose.

“Simula nang mawala ang Mama Bob, hindi ko na alam kung para saan ako. Ano nang purpose ko sa buhay? Ano nang misyon ko sa buhay? Iyan ang lagi kong dinadasal. ‘Lord, ituro Niyo naman sa akin, para saan na po ako ngayon.’

“Kasi nararamdaman ko, kahit may trabaho ako, hindi ako masaya. Totoo, hindi ako masaya. September noong nalaman ko na buntis ako,” she said.

While initially her excitement about becoming a first-time mother came with apprehensions about caring for another life, Quinto expressed confidence that she will be a good parent, pointing out she was raised by one.

“Excited na excited ako. Ngayon lang ako naging excited nang ganito sa buhay ko. Siyempre hindi naman mawawala sa mga iniiisip ko kung paano bang maging nanay. Parang hindi na ako mahihirapan kasi ang daming mga nanay na malapit sa akin, at unang-una, napalaki naman ako nang maayos ng Mama Bob.

“Ako, I’m sure, magiging mabuting nanay din ako sa anak ko. Iyon ‘yung habang buhay kong babaunin, e, lahat ng mga naiwan sa akin ng Mama Bob. Hindi na ‘yung materyal na bagay. Ang akin, ‘yung mababaon ko talaga hanggang pagtanda ko, ‘yung mga natutunan ko kay Mama,” she said.

THE FATHER

Quinto won’t be alone in raising her child. Her partner, whom she did not name, is equally thrilled with becoming a father anew, she said.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Nakilala ko siya dahil kaibigan siya ng boyfriend ng kaibigan ko sa Sampaloc, Manila. Non-showbiz,” she said. “Nagkita kami isang beses, hanggang sa nagkaroon ng communication. Nagtuloy-tuloy. Ngayon, mag-iisang taon mahigit na kami.”

Quinto answered in the affirmative when asked if she sees her partner as “the one.”

“Ganoon pala ‘yun. Alam mo agad,” she said.

She is especially certain because she chose to love him still, despite “complications” that came with entering the relationship, Quinto explained.

“Para sa akin, bago ka pumasok sa isang relasyon, meron kang makikitang mga bagay na komplikado, e, pero tinanggap ko, kahit alam kong may mga komplikado sa kaniya,” she said.

Her boyfriend has children from a past relationship, Quinto said. He is not married, she clarified.

“Hindi ako nagtanong kahit alam ko na. Siya mismo ang [nagsabi],” she said.

MATCHING MAMA BOB’S LOVE

Quinto has yet to personally meet her partner’s children. She, however, emphasized that she is “ready” to form relationships with them, pointing out that her child is their sibling.

“Hindi naman problema sa amin iyon. Kapag halimbawa kailangan niyang kitain ang mga bata, walang problema sa akin ‘yun. At saka ako minsan nagtatanong sa kaniya, kapag birthday ng anak niya, baka nakakalimutan niyang regaluhan, mga ganoon,” she explained.

“Ready naman ako kung sakaling mangyari man ngayon,” she said of meeting them. “Siyempre, kahit ano’ng mangyari, kapatid nila ‘to. Hindi ko ipagdadamot na makilala din nila ‘yung mga anak niya sa ibang babae.”

Asked about the qualities she likes most about her boyfriend, Quinto mentioned his being understanding and his trustworthiness.

“Ang dami kasing bagay sa buhay ko na naiintindihan niya, kahit hindi kami pareho ng trabaho. ‘Pag nakakausap ko siya, alam mong may taong mapagkakatiwalaan mo, nakikinig sa lahat ng kailangan kong [masabi],” she said.

“Simula noong nawala ang Mama Bob, huwag daw ako mag-alala kasi nandiyan naman siya. Alam niya kasi kung sino si Mama Bob sa buhay ko. Hindi man daw niya mapantayan ang pagmamahal ng Mama ko, kahit pangalawa lang,” she added.

Quinto let out a laugh when asked whether she finds her partner handsome. She quipped, “Magugustuhan ko ba kung hindi!”

“Baby face siya. Hindi lang siya baby face, talagang mas bata sa akin. Mas bata siya sa akin ng tatlong taon,” she shared.

WEDDING BELLS SOON?

Quinto’s partner was the second to know about her being pregnant, after her manager, she recalled. Their first concern was the same: Quinto’s work.

Quinto is currently a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.” On top of that, she has an ongoing 10-show anniversary concert series, “10Q,” that has schedules until January 2022.

Their second worry, Quinto candidly said, was informing other people, including her boyfriend’s side of the family.

Quinto eventually got to meet her boyfriend’s mother, who is based in the United States, when the singer flew there as a guest performer of comedian Vice Ganda’s concert in California.

“Tinanong ako ng mommy niya kung kailan kami magpakasal,” she recounted. “Pangarap ko iyon, pangarap din ng Mama Bob. Ang akin nga, sana naabutan niya, kahit ‘yung baby man lang.”

For now, however, Quinto said she and her partner are opting to focus on their baby, before starting any plan of getting married.

“Kapag kasal, ibang usapan na ‘yun. Gusto ko ‘yung tamang proseso at paghahanda para sa kasal. Sana iyon na muna. Ngayon, ang pinaka-priority ang bata. Sa future, kung ikakasal kami, siyempre magpapasalamat ako,” she said.