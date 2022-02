MANILA – Judy Ann Santos confessed there was a point in her life when she feared of being forgotten by the public.

In an interview recently with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Santos said this crossed her mind when she was younger especially since acting was the only job she knew about at that time.

“Nung una, inisip ko iyan. I think it’s inevitable na hindi mo siya maisip kapag artista ka, lalo pa at nagsimula ka nang bata and you just got really used to it na ito yung naging buhay ko,” she said.

“May takot ako noon. Iniisip ko kung anong mangyayari sa akin lalo kapag nag-asawa ako, halimbawa. Kapag nag-asawa ako, kapag nagkaanak ako, baka hindi na ako gusto ng mga tao,” she added.

This, however, is no longer the case today.

“Ngayon, nandoon na ako sa situation ng buhay ko na parang I have everything that I want. I have everything that I need and more. Bakit ako matatakot kung saan ako gustong dalahin ng Diyos? If the Lord would tell me na ‘Okay anak, give chance to others na. Pwede ka na gumawa ng sarili mong path,’ okay na ako kasi natawid ko na siya. Feeling ko naibaba ko na yung legacy ko,” she said.

For Santos, she is at peace with everything she’s done in life so far and she is already comfortable where she is today.

“Napaka-greedy ko naman kung maghahanap pa ako ng fame. Happy na ako. Kuntento na ako kung nasaan ako ngayon.”

Acknowledging she may not be acting all her life, Santos pushed herself to study other things, such as honing her culinary skills.

“It’s always on top of my mind. Natatakot ako na baka at some point dahil wala naman akong natapos, kapag hindi na ako artista, paano ako mabubuhay. Yun lang naman ang concern ko, hindi na nga yung maging sikat forever,” she said.

