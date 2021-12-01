How Judy Ann really felt about 'Mara Clara' remake

MANILA – Judy Ann Santos confessed it was not easy for her when she first learned in 2010 that there will be a remake of “Mara Clara.”

“Actually siyempre nung una parang, ah okay, ire-remake ang ‘Mara Clara.’ So siyempre hindi naman ako magpapakaplastik. Siyempre nandoon yung ‘ouch.’ Tinatanggal na sa amin yung ‘Mara Clara,’” Santos told PEP in an interview.

The original "Mara Clara" series was one of the highest-rated soap operas in the history of Philippine TV. It aired from August 17, 1992 until February 14, 1997 and paved the way for the success of Santos (Mara) and actress Gladys Reyes (Clara).

Santos said her feelings had nothing to do with who will be replacing her and Reyes.

“Nung simula, meron kaming push and pull ni Gladys kasi buhay namin yung ‘Mara Clara’ eh. Alam namin kung paano siya nagsimula. Kami ang gumapang kay Mara at Clara. Trinabaho namin si Mara at si Clara. Para i-turn over siya, regardless kahit sino ang gumanap noon ha, it would still be the same feeling,” she said.

Shoving how she felt aside, Santos said ABS-CBN made a wonderful decision of casting Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes as Mara and Clara, respectively.

“Nakaganda lang lalo that it was Kathryn and Julia who were doing it because si Kathryn nakasama ko na sa 'Krystala.' I know her and I also know Julia ng very, very light kaya parang medyo bukas 'yung puso ko,” she said.

“Kami ni Gladys nung nagkita kami, meron kaming pisilan ng kamay. It was a very bittersweet feeling nung ginagawa namin 'yung plug because parang nag-gu-goodbye kami sa past namin tapos itu-turn over namin siya sa present generation,” she added.

Nonetheless, Santos acknowledged that they also have to let it go.

“Ang ganda kasi ng record ng ‘Mara Clara.’ Walang pwedeng umalma sa part na 'yun. Deserving naman talaga na i-remake siya. May mga bagay that you really just have to let go. Kung hindi kami nag-let go, hindi mas lalong lalawak ang wings ng ‘Mara Clara.’”