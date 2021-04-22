Judy Ann Santos’ ‘Esperanza’ is streaming for free on YouTube

Judy Ann Santos portrayed the title role in ‘Esperanza’ for two years until 1999. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Dubbed the “Queen of Pinoy Soap Opera,” Judy Ann Santos known for her iconic roles on the small and big screens, including Esperanza.

Santos portrayed the title role in the ABS-CBN series for two years until 1999, and its movie adaptation released in the same year.

Fans who glued to their TV sets in the ‘90s will remember the journey of Esperanza, who sets out to find her family after learning they were separated in a bus crash when she was a baby.

Now, those looking for nostalgic viewing, or younger viewers who wish to catch up on Santos’ earlier works, have a chance to watch the 1997 series in full, for free.

“Esperanza” is currently streaming on the YouTube channel of Jeepney TV, with episodes uploaded daily, as part of its ABS-CBN Classics offerings.

Dozens of other, older Kapamilya series are also available for free on Jeepney TV’s YouTube page, which continues to grow with nearly 1.1 million subscribers and over 305 million total views.

Santos, 42, remains active in showbiz. She most recently starred in a teleserye, ABS-CBN’s “Starla,” which concluded in 2020; and is currently the host of the public service program “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan?”.

