'Gusto kong mahimatay!' Judy Ann Santos' dishes get praise from chef-mentor Gene Gonzalez

MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos could not contain her happiness as her chef-mentor Gene Gonzalez praised her dishes at her restaurant, Angrydobo.

Santos shared screenshots of Gonzalez' "honest review" on Instagram, where the celebrity chef described in detail the things he liked about the veteran actress' dishes.

"That happy, unbelievable feeling when you professor gives his honest review over the dishes you made! Gusto kong mahimatay!" Santos said. "Pero mas gusto kong namnamin ang saya at pagod at the same time! Every bit of time and effort we put for Angrydobo is purely made from love."

Addressing Gonzalez, she continued: "From the bottom of my heart, I will forever be grateful for the knowledge, encouragement, and faith you have given me."

The chef, known for the iconic Cafe Ysabel, for his part told Santos: "Angrydobo will be big! Ang galing!"

Gonzalez's son and fellow chef Gino also heaped praise on Angrydobo's dishes, which were sent to them by Santos and her husband, host Ryan Agoncillo.

Posting photos of the dishes on his Instagram page, Gino said in the caption: "Comfort level 100!"

Santos studied under Gonzalez at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies, whose other graduates include Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and singer Sarah Geronimo.

