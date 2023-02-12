MANILA – Actor Matteo Guidicelli and pop superstar Sarah Geronimo are enjoying a winter getaway in California.

As seen in Guidicelli’s social media updates, the couple is currently exploring the breathtaking beauty of Yosemite National Park.

The husband and wife went on a trek through the snow and were awe-struck by the stunning scenery of the region.

“Heading up to witness the giant sequoia trees,” Guidicelli captioned one of his posts.

Geronimo and Guidicelli have been together for over nine years now. They will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary on February 20.

While they have taken trips abroad before, this will be the first time they are observing their anniversary outside the Philippines.