MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli hopes to see more operas in the future with his wife, pop star Sarah Geronimo.

Guidicelli said this on Instagram as he posted a video of them when they went to see “Aida,” which was staged at the historic Arena di Verona in Italy.

“’Aida’ by Giuseppe Verdi at the Arena di Verona was highly recommended by the Italian ambassador... The show was AMAZING!! Highly recommend,” he wrote.

“Sharing this beautiful evening with the love of my life, can’t ask for anything more. To many more adventure and experience together,” he added.

Guidicelli and Geronimo, who have been married for over two years now, were in Italy for a vacation in June.

Prior to their trip, Guidicelli and Geronimo personally met with Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente, with whom they had “a fruitful conversation on strengthening the Filipino-Italian relationship.”

Following their meeting, the actor also teased that “exciting times” lie ahead.

Guidicelli hails from an Italian family. He is one of the popular actors in the country with Italian descent.

