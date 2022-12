MANILA – Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are ending the year 2022 with a trip to Singapore.

On Instagram, Guidicelli shared photos of them enjoying their break abroad.

"Wrapping up 2022 with a beautiful trip in Singapore! Looking forward to an awesome 2023 for everyone!" he said in the caption.

Just last September, Geronimo and Guidicelli marked their 9th year as a couple.

They are set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary this coming February.

