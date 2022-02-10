Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are getting married

"Crash Landing on You" stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Photo from Son Ye-jin's Instagram account

Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are taking their relationship a notch higher as the “Crash Landing on You” stars confirmed Thursday they are getting married.

Son took to Instagram to announce the good news to their legions of fans across the world, saying she has found the right man to spend the rest of her life with.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him,” Son said in the caption.

“Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together…I couldn’t imagine!” she added.

Hyun Bin, through his agency, also released a statement about the most important decision of his life.

“I made an important decision to get married, and I’m going to carefully step into the second phase of my life,” he said in a statement as translated by Instagram.

“I think you’ll cheer for our first steps with the warm and affectionate young gaze you’ve sent us so far.”

Son shared how she feels warm and protected with her boyfriend and asked fans to join them in celebrating the beginning of their future.

The couple were together in the series “Crash Landing On You” that follows a story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

At the start of 2021, the two surprised their fans when their agencies confirmed their real-life romance.

RELATED VIDEO: