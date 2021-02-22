WATCH: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin have message to their Filipino fans

MANILA – “Crash Landing on You” lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin recalled what it was like working together in one campaign as ambassadors of Philippine telco Smart Communications Inc.

In an exclusive video that premiered during a virtual press conference on Monday, Hyun Bin said he and Son Ye Jin shot their joint TVC in the middle of a snowstorm in January.

“I remember it snowed a lot on the day of the shoot. Thanks to that, the shooting was fun despite the cold weather,” he said.

Son Ye Jin, on the other hand, said she found the shoot easy to do because it involved the same team that she worked with when she did her solo commercial with Smart in August.



“I am so happy to be with Smart for the second time. It’s a lot easier because we worked with the same team,” she said. “I am so excited to see more wonderful advertisements.”

While they cannot physically meet their fans in the Philippines just yet, the real-life couple still sent their love for them through a heartfelt message.

“Hello. This is Hyun Bin. I have been given another chance to meet you all through Smart’s new campaign video. I hope that you’ll continue to support Smart and me. I wish you a Happy New Year. Please keep yourselves healthy and warm this year,” he said.

As for Son Ye Jin, she said: “I may not be able to meet you all in person but I’m very happy that I can greet you through this video.”

“Last year was a difficult year for everyone. I sincerely hope you become happier this year. I hope to see you soon. Stay healthy until then,” she said.

According to Jane Basas, Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business, they will be fixing a live virtual event with the two in the coming weeks.

She also reiterated that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are still scheduled to visit the Philippines as part of their commitments in their respective contracts.

