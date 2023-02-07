Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA – It is safe to say that Coco Martin’s TV comeback is not only anticipated by fans but also by personalities in showbiz.

On Tuesday, the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Batang Quiapo” held its celebrity screening at TriNoma mall. Martin and his leading lady Lovi Poe led the event along with Charo Santos, John Estrada, and Cherry Pie Picache.

Also gracing the screening of the one-hour pilot episode were Sen. Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, Pen Medina, and McCoy de Leon.

Aside showbiz veterans, the cast also includes notable social media personalities such as Toni Fowler, Norvin, and Lovely.

Aso throwing their support to Martin were former cast members of his previous series “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” such as Sharon Cuneta, John Arcilla, Ara Mina, Rosanna Roces, Angel Aquino, Michael de Mesa, and Jaime Fabregas.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

In the recently released trailer of the show, Martin's character is expected to have a hard time with his family, hinting at his character’s struggle to bond with his father, played by Estrada, and brother, played by De Leon.

The trailer also shared a glimpse of other characters in the series such as those played by Santos (Martin’s grandmother) and by Picache (as the actor’s mother).

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

Here are some of the scenes during the celebrity screening of “Batang Quiapo.”

Cast members and other celebrities attend the screening of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' ahead of the series premiere on February 13. Dreamscape Entertainment      

