MANILA -- Actor Coco Martin expressed his gratitude to TV5 Network Inc. chairman Manny Pangilinan for welcoming ABS-CBN's upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Martin posted a photo of him with Pangilinan, whom he thanked for allowing his newest series to air on the Kapatid network.

"Maraming salamat po MVP sa pagbubukas ng pinto para sa 'Batang Quiapo' sa TV5. Napakalaking tulong po para sa aming lahat ito. At tatanawin po naming utang na loob. God bless you po," Martin shared.

Martin also shared snaps of his meeting with other TV5 executives, as well as ABS-CBN executives Mark Lopez, Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes and Bobby Barreiro.

Also present during the dinner were his "Batang Quiapo" co-stars Mark Lapid, John Estrada and Cherry Pie Picache.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

