‘Batang Quiapo’ new trailer shows struggles of Coco’s character

MANILA – Coco Martin's character is expected to have a hard time with his family in the upcoming series “Batang Quiapo” as the new trailer suggested.

On Friday, a second full teaser was dropped by ABS-CBN Entertainment, hinting at his character’s struggle to bond with his father, played by John Estrada, and brother, played by McCoy de Leon.

In one scene, Estrada's character was visibly mad with Martin's as he threw punches to the latter’s face, who was just trying to accord him respect.

The trailer also shared a glimpse of other characters in the series such as those played by Charo Santos (Martin’s grandmother) and by Cherry Pie Picache (as the actor’s mother).

More “kilig” scenes between Martin and his leading lady in the show, Lovi Poe, were included as well in the second trailer.

In the first teaser, Martin and Poe showed chemistry on-screen as they appeared to be close friends in the series.

Poe’s character confronted Martin’s in a scene, scolding him for being involved with yet another scuffle on the street. But instead of fighting back, Martin teased Poe’s beautiful look to the delight of their neighbors.

“Batang Quiapo" is set to air this February – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

