Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Fans of Coco Martin need not to wait any longer for the actor’s return to primetime bida.

The Martin-led upcoming ABS-CBN series "Batang Quiapo" is set to air in February as a new trailer of the show was released Friday – just half a year since the finale of his historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

In the new teaser, Martin and lead actress Lovi Poe showed chemistry on-screen as they appeared to be close friends in the series.

Poe’s character confronted Martin’s in one scene, scolding him for being involved with yet another scuffle on their street.

But instead of fighting back, Martin teased Poe’s beautiful look to the delight of their neighbors.

The announcement of "Batang Quiapo's" airing also happened just before "Mars Ravelo's Darna" revealed that it is down to its last two weeks.

Earlier this week, the two stars were captured playing a round of billiards in the first look of the first-time screen partners in-character.

Poe has also officially begun her first taping day for the series. Meanwhiel, Martin, who is also one of the directors, kicked off the series’ production on January 9, during actual activities related to the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

The 1986 action-comedy film centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

Joining Martin and Poe in the cast of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” are screen veterans Charo Santos-Concio, Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, and Susan Africa, and John Estrada.

Other cast members include Mark Lapid, Ronwaldo Martin, Ping Medina, Mercedes Cabral, Allan Paule, and Benzon Dalina.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC