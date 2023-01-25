FIRST LOOK: Coco Martin, Lovi Poe in 'Batang Quiapo'

Coco Martin and Lovi Poe on the set of ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.’ Instagram: @cocomartin_ph

MANILA — Coco Martin and Lovi Poe play a round of billiards in the first look of the first-time screen partners in-character for the upcoming ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

In behind-the-scenes photos released Wednesday on Martin’s official fan pages, he is seen with Poe as they appear to compete in pool outdoors. In the background is a sari-sari store in an urban neighborhood.

Garbed in red and with a decidedly stylish haircut, Martin’s character is a departure, appearance-wise, from the iconic Cardo, the hero cop whom the actor portrayed for seven years in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Poe, meanwhile, is shown wearing loose shirt and jeans, matching the casual look of her leading man.

Coco Martin and Lovi Poe in their first scene shot for ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.’ Instagram: @deo_endrinal

“Ang mukha ng mga pa-fall!” Poe described Martin, as she shared a preview of their first scene together.

The teaser image was originally posted as a Stories update by ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal, head of the series’ production unit Dreamscape Entertainment.

Wednesday, January 25 was the first taping day of Poe for “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.” Martin, who is also one of the directors, kicked off the series’ production on January 9, during actual activities related to the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

The 1986 action-comedy film centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

Joining Martin and Poe in the cast of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” are screen veterans Charo Santos-Concio, Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, and Susan Africa, Lito Lapid, and John Estrada.

Other cast members include Mark Lapid, Ronwaldo Martin, Ping Medina, Mercedes Cabral, Allan Paule, and Benzon Dalina.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is set to premiere on ABS-CBN platforms in the first quarter of 2023.

