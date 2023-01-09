Coco Martin joins Black Nazarene-related activities on Monday. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Screen superstar Coco Martin was among the hundreds of thousands of Filipino faithful who trooped to Quiapo to join activities celebrating the Black Nazarene.

Martin, a known devotee of the Catholic icon, visited the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church on Monday, according to a video released by his official fan page.

In one of his public statements pertaining to his faith, Martin in January 2020 expressed gratitude to the Black Nazarene for the “overflowing blessings” he and his family have received.

“Walang hanggang pasasalamat po sa Poong Jesus Nazareno sa lubos na biyaya, pagmamahal at pag gabay sa akin at sa aking buong pamilya. Higit pa sa aking hiniling noon ang binigay niyo sa akin ngayon,” he wrote at the time, captioning a photo of him inside Quiapo Church.

Before his showbiz breakthrough, Martin would also join the traditional Traslacion — the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene which draws millions — and was once able to touch it.

“Sa pista ng Quiapo, sa dami ng tao, siyempre kahit ako natatakot ako dahil may mga namamatay doon,” Martin said in 2016. “Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Kaya ko ba ‘to?’ Noong ginawa na namin ‘yun, hindi ko maipaliwanag. Sabi ko nga, first time kong naramdaman na lumangoy ako sa libu-libong tao hanggang sa nahawakan ko ‘yung Nazareno.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While the Traslacion was not held again for a third year due to the coronavirus pandemic, several activities including the “Pagpupugay” at the Quirino Grandstand, the “Walk of Faith” going to Quiapo Church, as well as the hourly Masses, were observed.

The Black Nazarene-related activities on Monday were also an opportune time for Martin, who is the lead star and one of the directors of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” to film scenes during the actual celebration the district is known for.

Monday, January 9 marked the first shooting day of the TV adaptation of the 1986 film, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Gumising kami nang maaga para talaga ma-cover namin at masaksihan namin talaga namin ang tunay na nangyayari sa pista ng Quiapo,” Martin said in a behind-the-scenes video.

Nakiisa sina Coco Martin at ang staff ng FPJ’s Batang Quiapo sa mga Pilipino at mga deboto sa paggunita ng kapistahan ng Itim na Nazareno.



Ngayong araw din isinagawa ang unang araw ng taping ng #FPJsBatangQuiapo! pic.twitter.com/91yoUOqhTS — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) January 9, 2023

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

The action-comedy film centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

Joining Martin in the cast of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” are FPJ’s daughter Lovi Poe as the lead character’s love interest, and screen veteran Charo Santos-Concio as his grandmother.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is set to premiere on ABS-CBN platforms in the first quarter of 2023.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC