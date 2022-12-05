‘FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo’ is ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the 1986 film ‘Batang Quiapo’ starring film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, and Charo Santos-Concio are set to star in an ABS-CBN adaptation of the 1986 film “Batang Quiapo,” in commemoration of the 18th death anniversary of film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ), the company announced on Monday.

Titled “FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo,” the modern retelling of the story will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the same ABS-CBN production unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and Martin’s own CCM Film Productions.

Martin will co-direct with Malu Sevilla, also his collaborator in “Ang Probinsyano,” the ABS-CBN primetime series which became ingrained in Philippine pop culture over its seven-year run. Like the upcoming program, “Ang Probinsyano” was adapted from an FPJ movie of the same title.

Poe, FPJ’s daughter, will be paired for the first time with Martin in the “Batang Quiapo” remake.

Santos-Concio, who had a guest-starring stint in “Ang Probinsyano,” will reunite with Martin in another action-packed project.

Joining them in the cast are several screen veterans, including Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, and Susan Africa, Lito Lapid, and John Estrada.

Other cast members introduced are Mark Lapid, Ronwaldo Martin, Ping Medina, Mercedes Cabral, Allan Paule, and Benzon Dalina.

An action-comedy film, the original “Batang Quiapo” centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

“FPJ’s Ang Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release. Its platforms have yet to be announced.

