Photo from Rico Blanco's Instagram account

Actress-singer Maris Racal feels safe and at peace whenever her boyfriend, musician Rico Blanco, is around.

This was what Racal revealed when she was asked on Wednesday to describe Blanco during the virtual press conference of their upcoming series together, “The Goodbye Girl.”

And as promised in Rivermaya’s hit “You’ll Be Safe Here”, the actress said Blanco makes her feel secure and also calms her mind whenever she overthinks. Blanco was one of the founders of rock band Rivermaya.

“Sa 'kin talaga, pahinga, security. I feel safe when he's around. Safe 'yung feeling ko 'pag nandyan si Rico,” Racal answered.

“Any kind of problem or overthinking 'pag sinasabi ko sa kanya, he always gives this logical reason kung bakit ko 'yung nararamdaman. Then unti-unti kong naiintindihan 'yung self ko or whatever I was thinking.”

Blanco, on the other hand, took pride in the infectious happy vibes of Racal, which according to him, brings out the best in him.

“Ang gusto ko kay Maris is she doesn’t even realize it but nakaka-happy 'yung vibe niya,” he said.

“It’s something that I think is normal to them magkakapatid. 'Coz I hang out with the sisters also and the family and even with Maris’s mom and parang that’s the vibe there, parang barkada,” he added.

The musician also learned that he can be child-like whenever he is with her girlfriend.

“Yung positive side ko nalalabas din kasi nakakalimutan ko din na I’m playful pala. There’s a bit of child-like fun in every person and then she brings that out,” Blanco continued.

However, he made it clear that he is not putting down his past girlfriends when he mentions the positive traits of Racal.

“Ang bawat tao naman ay maganda and may unique traits, good traits about them,” he added.

The couple first worked together on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced her 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

Racal, who confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021, will be portraying the role of Ria on “The Goodbye Girl,” described as “the bitter hopia girl.”

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.

