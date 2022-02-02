Screengrab from "The Goodbye Girl" trailer

MANILA -- For the first time, real-life couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco will be paired on-screen in an acting project which tackles the importance of having a label on the relationship.

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, the celebrity couple admitted the value of having a clear understanding of their relationship status as they set to star in iWantTFC series “The Goodbye Girl” this February.

According to Racal, it is right to seek a label should the person keep on seeing signals and gestures that suggest romance.

“Pag marami ka nang nakikita na signals and marami na siyang naipakita sa 'yo na gesture, 'pag sweet siya, 'pag parang boyfriend siya, I think that's when you ask. Tama lang din na alam mo kung saan kayo,” the actress said.

Blanco agreed with his girlfriend, adding that communication is also important in keeping each other on the same page.

“More important than the label is kung ano 'yung usapan niyong dalawa. Kasi minsan merong mag-boyfriend-girlfriend pero even dun sa label na 'yun, ano ba 'yung usapan nyo?” the singer quipped.

Racal admitted she felt strange seeing Blanco in a different setting. “At first, it felt really strange working with Rico dito sa same set. Kasi sanay ako sa kanya as him and hindi ako sanay na umaarte siya ng ibang tao. Hindi ko 'to boyfriend,” she said.

However, after doing several scenes, the actress easily felt comfortable acting with her boyfriend.

“Kaya pala ang saya ng mag-jowa 'pag nasa set sila kasi masaya. Nandyan 'yung boyfriend nila. Ganito pala kasaya 'yun… Finally meron na kong ka-eksena na boyfriend ko. That makes me really happy,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the veteran musician was excited to share the screen with Racal.

“I was excited kasi curious. We've always watched film, series together and we're both serious when it comes to craft. Nag-uusap kami kung ano tingin mo. Na-excite ako na now we're gonna be able to work together,” Blanco said.

His biggest concern was that he last acted more than a decade ago in ABS-CBN's “Immortal” in 2010.

“Kinakabahan ako nung start kasi baka nagbago na. Nagbago na ba 'yung language sa set. I'm sure 'yung technology nagbago na,” he admitted.

“It's good to be back. It's good to be part of creating visuals and acting. I'm not ashamed na all these years talaga, I love to act.”

The two are looking forward to having more acting projects in the future.

They first worked together on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced Maris' 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

Racal, who confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021, will be portraying the role of Ria on “The Goodbye Girl,” where she is described as “the bitter hopia girl.”

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.