Screengrab from Maris Racal's Instagram account

It appears that the relationship of actress Maris Racal and musician Rico Blanco keeps on getting stronger since confirming their romance last year.

After collaborating on music, the celebrity couple ticked another one from their list as they set to star in an acting project, “The Goodbye Girl,” this February.

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Racal and Blanco could not evade questions from the press about their romance, including their outlook for the future.

“Years from now, I hope that the relationship is deeper and richer with so much more memories, music, active projects and stories. And it seems like we’re gonna take everyone on this journey with us kasi parang ganun na,” Blanco said.

“Of course, there are things that are sa amin lang and private lang but I’m hoping lang na it’s going to be more fun pa and more stories in the future.”

Racal, meanwhile, is looking forward to experiencing more “firsts” in their relationship as most of their plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don't really get to go out as much, like travel. New memories with him. And mas makikilala pa namin ang isa't isa,” the actress said.

Blanco, who used to be evasive about his personal life before, was also quizzed on when he realized that he already had feelings for Racal.

“Hindi naman ako nagtatago ng anything. Baka ito lang 'yung first opportunity. We were trying to find out, kami ni Maris, sometime ago how it happened. Parang little by little lang... Definitely not the first time I met her. Definitely not when we were working on the song and recording,” he said.

“I take pride kasi in my professionalism in the studio. Di ba, no matter if I think the person that I’m working with is attractive or not, or even on the set... I think it was sometime after we were done working on the song. Sa mga talks namin siguro,” he added.

Racal, on the other hand, also explained that she had no assumptions that they would end up together when she worked with her idol for the first time.

“Kinilig lang ako sa fact na naka-collab ko si Rico as Rico Blanco, 'yung isa sa mga idol ko sa OPM. And, 'yun lang po talaga 'yung kilig ko. Wala na po anything more,” Racal said.

They first worked together on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced her 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

Racal, who confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021, will be portraying the role of Ria on “The Goodbye Girl,” described as “the bitter hopia girl.”

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.