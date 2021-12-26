MANILA – Singer-lovers Maris Racal and Rico Blanco made thousands of fans happy after the actress shared a video of them enjoying videoke at home.

In the clip which Racal posted on Instagram, she and Blanco were singing the famous love song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

But they are not just all about singing love songs. In another post, Racal and Blanco can be seen singing “I Miss You” by Blink 182 and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance.

“Karaoke night with this one @ricoblanco100. Sorry mga kapitbahay,” Racal said in the caption.

Delighted by the couple’s spontaneous collaboration, several netizens said they would not mind being their neighbors if it means hearing them sing together.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May.

Despite their 25-year age gap, Racal previously said she is not bothered by it, saying what they have is “really a normal relationship."

“In their world, people may have opinions about age gap and relationships, but regarding the issue of age, we’re okay, 'di kasi kami naba-bother.”

The couple first worked together in the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with. Since then, he produced Maris' 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."