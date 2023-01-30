South Korean actor Song Joong Ki. Photo: Instagram/hi_songjoongki

(UPDATE) South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki on Monday announced his marriage and wife's pregnancy, according to a report.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for starring in the TV dramas "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo," revealed the developments in a letter posted on his official fan cafe, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

"I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other," Song said, publicly naming his wife.

"She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her," he said, adding that he credits his wife for helping him become "a better person."

Song said he and his wife "naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together."

"We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us," he said.

"And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple," he added.

Song thanked fans "who always cherish me no matter what" and vowed to "work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion."

In a separate Soompi article, a source from Song Joong Ki's management company said the couple would still hold a wedding ceremony "but nothing specific has been decided yet."

"The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom," the source added.

The actor announced his marriage a month after revealing that he had been dating a non-celebrity personality.

Song was previously married to his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-kyo from 2017 to 2019.

