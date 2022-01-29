Watch more on iWantTFC

The leader of the Filipino supergroup SB19, Pablo, has unlocked another achievement as a performer when he released his first solo track, titled “La Luna.”

Pablo marked his solo debut on Friday as he uploaded on his own YouTube channel the official music video of his own composition.

The video clip has garnered close to 170,000 views, 18 hours since its release while Pablo’s YouTube channel has more than 58,000 subscribers already.

“La Luna” can also be streamed on different digital musical platforms.

Pablo is one-fifth of SB19, whose song “Bazinga” recently became the longest-staying track at No. 1 in Billboard’s Twitter-driven chart, surpassing the record set by pop supergroup BTS.

The self-empowerment tune ranked first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for the week of January 29, a record-breaking 7 weeks in the top spot.

Overall, “Bazinga” has spent 12 weeks on the chart.

BTS’ “Butter” previously had the most weeks at No. 1 at 6. In total, the dance track has been part of the list for 14 weeks. This week, it once again settled for second place.

Over the past 3 months, “Bazinga” has enjoyed the fervent support of SB19’s A’TIN, its loyal fanbase, with top-trending hashtags helping ensure the track’s performance in the global chart.