MANILA -- SB19 thanked their fans Wednesday for their latest achievement as the longest-staying track at No. 1 in Billboard’s Twitter-driven chart.

Their inspirational song, “Bazinga” ranked first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for the week of January 29, for a total record-breaking seven weeks in the top spot.

Overall, “Bazinga” has spent three months weeks on the top tunes chart.

“We wouldn't be able to arrive at this milestone if not for our fans, A'TIN. Sila talaga ang reason behind all of our success,” SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Ken and Justin told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the virtual launch of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) National Arts Month this February. Their co-member Stell, had a prior commitment.

Along with Catriona Gray and KZ Tandingan, SB19 renewed their commitment to promote Philippine arts and music as NCCA ambassadors.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“It’s already an honor na mapabilang doon sa charts along with artists that we look up to,” the group added, reiterating that the feat was unexpected. “We came out first in the chart for 7 weeks but for us, it doesn't mean we beat all of them. It just means how much our fans love us and how eager they are to bring us to new heights.“

The Hot Trending Songs chart is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

Since November 2021, “Bazinga” has been supported by its loyal fandom A’TIN, whose trending hashtags fueled the track’s popularity in the global chart.

“We know that we don’t have the biggest fandom and we acknowledge that we still have a lot to improve and develop,“ said SB19, who was also the first Filipino act who made it as a nominee in the Top Social Artist category at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

“But with this mindset plus the people who love us so much, we think anything's possible. Thank you, A’TIN. We love you all so much.”

The group is also committed to push the celebration of more NCCA festivals promoting music, food and art heritage with the help of their fans.

“Sobrang honored kami,” they stressed. “ Sa dinami-dami ng mga artists kami pa ang napili para i-represent ang kabataang Pilipino!”