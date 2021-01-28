P-pop: BGYO’s debut single ‘The Light’ is finally here

MANILA — ABS-CBN has finally released the debut single of BGYO, the five-member P-pop group formerly known as Star Hunt Academy Boys, hours before their grand launch.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Titled “The Light,” the track was released across international streaming platforms past midnight on Friday, with an accompanying lyrics video on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

The track was written by Distract, MU Doctor, and BGYO; and was produced and arranged by Rogan and Ddank. Mixing, mastering, and digital editing were done by Jang Tae In at Seoul Archive.

“The Light’s” release leads up to “Be The Light: The BGYO Launch,” an exclusive online show that will formally introduce the group at 6 p.m. on KTX.ph.

The single’s music video will premiere during the show at 8 p.m.

The grand launch will feature live performances from the group, including “The Light,” as well as individual showcases from members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate.

The boys graduated to rookie status from being trainees in December, after a year and a half of training mostly spent inside Star Hunt Academy, including the duration of the pandemic lockdown.

That same month, they signed as the newest talents of Star Magic, along with eight members of their sister group BINI, also former academy trainees for two years.

BINI is scheduled to debut in February.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Prior to their launch, BGYO and BINI have had on-the-job training of sorts, with respective performances on ABS-CBN programs, including “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “It’s Showtime,” and most recently, the network’s “Ikaw ang Liawanag at Ligaya” Christmas special.

Once they debut, BGYO is expected to resume regular performances on ABS-CBN’s programs and beyond, with international outings in the offing.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC