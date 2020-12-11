‘So satisfying!’ This latest BINI performance shows how synchronized they are

BINI performs its pre-debut single ‘Da Coconut Nut’ on ‘Iba ‘Yan.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Through their numerous performances of their pre-debut single, BINI has impressed with their synchronization as dancers, most recently — and most clearly — seen in a fixed-camera number released this week.

That was the observation of BINI’s ever-growing fanbase, in comments on the YouTube upload of the P-pop group’s “Iba ‘Yan” guest appearance, where they performed “Da Coconut Nut.”

“The synchronization is so satisfying,” wrote one fan.

“Remember the more members the more hard to synchronize,” another pointed out. “That’s why sobrang namamangha talaga ako sa kanila, like paano nila nagagawa ‘yan!”

Another supporter agreed: “Ang galing talaga. Sobrang synchronized, parang isang galaw lang lahat ng members. Looking forward ako sa inyong fame. Keep it up!”

“Nauubusan na ko ng salita kaka praise sa kanila. They never fail to amaze us! They never disappoint,” a fan added.

BINI — composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — trained under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy for nearly two years before they released their pre-debut single, explaining their polish.

That was first glimpsed by a wider audience in late November, when BINI performed live for the first time on the noontime program “It’s Showtime.” The video of that performance went viral, and BINI has since steadily drawn avid fans.

Aside from their “Iba ‘Yan” guesting, BINI’s most recent performance was a collaboration with fellow Kapamilya P-pop groups SHA Boys and MNL48, to mark the opening of the latest season of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

BINI, which recently signed as the latest talents of the ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic, is set debut officially in February 2021.