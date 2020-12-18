‘Bow ako sa inyo,’ Vhong tells Star Hunt Academy Boys after viral performance

MANILA — Even Vhong Navarro, member of the iconic Filipino dance group Streetboys, was floored by the “clean” performance of the male trainees of Star Hunt Academy (SHA).

That number, which sees the SHA Boys singing and dancing to the Sarah Geronimo hits “Tala” and “Kilometro” on “It’s Showtime,” went viral early this week.

As of writing, it already had nearly 1.7 million views, some 75,000 reactions, and 3,300 comments on Facebook alone, within days of its upload.

What’s not seen in the viral video is Navarro’s reaction to the performance, when he and his co-hosts interviewed the boys.

“Grabe, mga kuys. Isa lang ang gusto ko sabihin sa inyo: bow ako sa inyo. Ang galing!” Navarro told the group.

“Ang linis ng sayaw at kanta ninyo… Kahit nakapikit kayo, kaya niyong gawin ‘yan nang walang mali,” he added, before asking how long they had prepared.

For that particular performance, the group spent two weeks learning the choreography, and another two weeks to polish their number, explained one of its members.

Going by comments on the number’s official YouTube upload, the preparation paid off, with many looking forward to more of the boys’ stage outings.

“The group to watch out for. Insane synchronization… The precision was extraordinary. It screamed discipline. Wow. Way to go guys!” one viewer wrote.

“I feel like I'm watching the future of Pinoy music,” another wrote.

Others even noticed a part where a member, Nate (in blue), managed to recover his attached lapel microphone when it fell, without missing a beat.

Also consisting of Gelo, Akira, JL, and Mikki, SHA Boys trained for over a year before they became regular performers on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Early this month, the group signed with ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic, ahead of their official debut in January 2021.

Aside from SHA Boys, Star Hunt Academy is also set to debut in February another P-pop group — the all-female, 8-member BINI, who similarly spent nearly two years as trainees.

