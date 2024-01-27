BGYO emotional at 3rd anniversary celebration

Photo from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — BGYO members Mikki, Gelo, Akira, JL, and Nate were visibly emotional during their "BONFIR3," the thanksgiving event celebrating their third year in the cutthroat industry.

The P-pop group held the intimate gathering at the Teatrino Promenade in San Juan City, Saturday evening, where they serenaded fans, played games and reminisced on the journey they have had as a group with their beloved ACES.

"Through thick and thin, kumapit tayo. Thank you talaga. Walang iwanan. Thank you for supporting each and every one of us. It wasn't an easy road for everyone," Mikki said.

"This whole 3 years have been crazy, the ups and downs and you stayed with us through everything. Our biggest achievement is we are still together and strong after 3 years, and we grew. Thanks for showing your heart and still loving us. We love you, ACES," Nate added.

Akira was the first to break into tears when the ACEs joined the group in singing their hit track "Panahon."

"Salamat hindi kayo umaalis, sa walang awang pagmamahal at suporta... ramdam namin pagmamahal ninyo, mapa social media kahit di niyo kami kasama. Pag may problema kami, which is mahirap iwasan, pero andyan kayo," he said.

WATCH: BGYO members were visibly moved when ACEs join them in singing "Panahon” at their thanksgiving anniversary show “BONFIR3.” via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/WUDTMGgH25 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 27, 2024

According to JL, he is beyond grateful for the family he was able to build a family with the members as well as their devoted ACEs in the last three years.

"Parang mga kapatid ko kayo. Kung paano mo ipinaglalaban mga kapatid mo. Pagtatanggol mo, parang ganoon na sa akin, everytime nasa stage ako para ako nakikipaglaro sa kapatid ko and nanonood kayong family ko. Isang pamilya tayo, sa lahat ng bagay nasasandalan ko sa lahat ng problema. Kahit ano mangyare alam mo mas kilala ka sa kanila," he said emotionally.

"Hindi kami magsasawa gawing best namin para sa inyo at mas mag grow pa tayong lahat. Sa mga kapatid ko, hinding hindi ako susuko, kahit ano pa yan. Hindi ko tatalikuran, mahal ko kayo," JL added.

Gelo likewise admitted that the last three years had been challenging. The family they created, which stood by them through the ups and downs, however, taught him what "real love" is.

"I am so proud sa grupo ko. Hindi ako nagsisisi sumali ako kahit ano nangyari. Hindi perfect ang buhay, maraming problema pero I am so happy nagsa sama-sama tayo ngayon, kumakapit sa isa't isa," he said.

Gelo continued: "Sobrang hirap, gusto ko mag-thank you so mga tao for trying to be strong para mas matulungan mga tao. It is hard talaga pero buti na lang kasama ko ACEs and BGYO. Tinuturing ko kayong family. Dito ko naramdaman totoong pagmamahal. Sobrang pure, sobrang genuine. I am so happy I have you guys. I love you so much."



BGYO promises they will continue to make their ACES proud this year, starting with their forthcoming single “Patintero,” dropping Feb 9.