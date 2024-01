MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO is set to celebrate its third anniversary later this month.

In an announcement, BGYO said the event will be held on January 27, 6 p.m. at the Teatrino, Promenade in San Juan.

"Ngayong January 27, let’s fire up our 3rd anniversary with a special thanksgiving filled with memories, music, and fun!" BGYO said in the invitation.

Admission for the event is free.

Composed of Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, and Nate, BGYO debuted in 2021 with the single "The Light."

