BGYO unveils poster for new single 'Patintero'

P-pop group BGYO joyfully reunited with their beloved ACES on Friday for the unveiling of the poster of their upcoming single "Patintero.”

The eye-catching larger-than-life cover art features Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate decked in bright colors, mirroring the sound and vibe of the forthcoming record.

WATCH: BGYO unveils the billboard featuring the cover art of their forthcoming single

"Patintero" @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/rbPvtEMR51 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 26, 2024

"Maipapangako namin na kasing ganda ng poster ng billboard namin ang song mismo na 'Patintero.' Super happy kami na nagkaroon kami ng ganitong klaseng event. Matagal namin itong inabangan at pinaghandaan, for sure, pag na-release, magugustuhan niyo," Akira said.

"It will be very vibrant. It is very youthful. Gusto namin ipakita 'yung energy and colors sa music na ito," Mikki added.

The event comes ahead of Saturday's "BONFIR3," the P-pop group's thanksgiving concert to mark their third year in the spotlight.

According to Gelo, the show will embody the triumphs, challenges, and growth of BGYO along with their ACEs on and off the stage.

"Ise-celebrate natin ang third year anniv ng BGYO, makikita din natin ang journey as an artist. Dami naming napagdaanan, both positive and negative. Ipapakita namin 'yung ups and downs. Tomorrow will be super special, madadala talaga ang emosyon bukas," said Gelo.

"Huwag mo kakalimutan kung saan kami nanggaling. Very happy ako na sila lang ang kasama ko. Ginagawa lang namin ang gusto namin at nagpapakatotoo lang kami," Akira chimed in.

BGYO members stressed that every single milestone was because of their devoted fans who continue to rally behind them.

"ACES are our protectors, our family, our fuel in our whole life. If it weren’t for ACES, we wouldn’t have gotten anywhere. They are pretty much our everything," explained Nate.

"BONFIR3" will be held at Teatrino, Promenade in San Juan City on January 27, Saturday. Meanwhile, "Patintero" is slated to drop on February 9.

"Iniimbitahan ko lahat bukas para sa aming anniversary. See you there," enthused JL.

"Malaabangan niyo ang aming bagong kanta, sana magustuhan niyo," said Akira.