MANILA -- Pinoy pop group BGYO has released its special single "Bulalakaw," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Its lyrics video was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

BGYO's "Bulalakaw" is a pop ballad track about "how one wishes for people close to their heart to stay."

The heartfelt track was composed by Kiko "kikx" Salazar and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

Fans of BGYO expressed their support to their idols as NAKAABANG SA BULALAKAW made it to the list of top trending topics on microblogging site X on Friday.

Currently one of the Philippines' hottest P-pop groups, BGYO is comprised of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. They made their official debut on January 2021.

