Jennica Garcia as Lala in ‘Dirty Linen.’ ABS-CBN

Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya star Jennica Garcia became a top trending topic on Twitter Wednesday night, as the backstory of her vengeful character in “Dirty Linen” unfolded, with glimpses of her past job as a sexy dancer at a bar.

The January 25 episode of the primetime series showed the events that led to the reunion of the orphaned children whose parents were killed by the Fieros.

As adults, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Garcia) were sought out by Abe (Joel Torre) one by one, to carry out an intricate scheme to infiltrate the Fiero family and avenge their parents’ deaths.

Lala, flashbacks revealed, turned to vices as she took on a job as a club dancer to make ends meet, after she was separated from Alexa and Max as a child. The young Alexa had decided to let social workers take care of Lala, when the latter fell ill with mounting hospital expenses.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Reuniting with the help of Abe, Lala was jubilant to see Max, but appeared to have unaddressed anger towards Alexa.

As the episode of “Dirty Linen” aired on Wednesday, several terms related to the series ranked among top trends on Twitter in the Philippines, including Garcia.

Viewers raved about Garcia’s portrayal of the jaded Lala, and her so-called “mata-mata acting” or acting with the expression of her eyes, as she faced Alexa as an adult. Many also shared their surprise with the sexy transformation of Garcia, who is often seen as a doting mom in her wholesome social media presence.

Feel namin ang mainit na suporta ninyo, mga Kapamilya!🔥



Huwag palampasin ang pinakapamatay na teleserye! #DirtyLinen gabi-gabi, 9:30PM sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV at TV5! Mapapanood rin ito sa iWantTFC at TFC! pic.twitter.com/hEnfHXRBEH — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) January 25, 2023

Until now, I couldn't believe that this 45 seconds clip caused my name to trend on Twitter. 🥺 Thank you everybody, ibang klase ang suporta niyo. 💋 https://t.co/tSbyImScbq — planetjennica (@planetjennica) January 26, 2023

“Yassss trending si Jennica Garcia! Kapatid ko ‘yan!” Gutierrez tweeted on Wednesday, with a clapping emoji.

Tagging the Twitter account of Garcia, Bables meanwhile wrote, “Let’s go bomb, sexbomb!” — a reference to the iconic dance group.

Garcia, meanwhile, said she was in disbelief over the warm reception to her performance as Lala in “Dirty Linen.” Re-tweeting a clip of her scene as a dancer, the actress wrote:

“Until now, I couldn't believe that this 45-second clip caused my name to trend on Twitter. Thank you everybody, ibang klase ang suporta niyo.”

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC