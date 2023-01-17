Jennica Garcia during the media conference of Dirty Linen. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – She was losing hope of getting another break in showbiz but a Viber message prevented Jennica Garcia from working overseas.

Garcia has been included in the star-studded cast of upcoming series “Dirty Linen” – her first teleserye with ABS-CBN.

But the actress did not hesitate to admit that unlike most of her co-stars, she was not handpicked for her role as Lala in the drama series.

During the media conference Tuesday, Garcia got candid about her struggles of returning to showbiz after a seven-year hiatus from the industry.

“Bale 7 years po akong nag-artista. 7 years din po akong tumigil. Pagbalik ko po nakagawa ako ng isang proyekto tapos wala na pong sumunod and it was almost 6 months of no work,” she said.

With no clear opportunity in showbiz, Garcia was already considering working abroad as an OFW, as she have to provide for her two children.

“Iniisip ko na rin po nun na okay lang 'pag 'di ako mabigyan. Mag-o-OFW na lang po ako,” Garcia revealed. “Ito lang ang alam ko na trabaho e, ang pag-aartista. Ang isa ko na lang pong naiisip ay mag-ibang bansa.”

But fortunately she recalled an advice from her mother, veteran actress Jean Garcia, in the past about reaching out to ABS-CBN.

Mustering some courage, Garcia sent a Viber message to Dreamscape Entertainment executive Deo Edrinal, asking for a possible project.

“Wala po akong kilala sa ABS. Hindi ko po makalimutan 'yung sinabi sa 'kin ni mama dati, matagal na 'yun. Sabi niya, 'Anak, just in case na maisip mo na gusto mo with ABS-CBN, gusto ko alam mo na Sir Deo is a very trusted friend of mine. You can go to him,’” Garcia recalled.

“Nung time po na 'yun naisip ko, sige ito na kakapalan ko na 'yung mukha ko,” she continued.

Garcia knew that she had to prove that she deserved the opportunity.

“Alam ko na they didn't think of me when our writers were making Lala into the character that she is today. Pinag-igihan ko po talaga kasi para sa 'kin ang dami kong kailangan patunayan at ayoko mapahiya si Sir Deo,” she added, which earned applause from her co-stars.

“Ang goal ko ang maiisip ng mga boss ko, 'tama, dapat siya nga si Lala.’”

Garcia made her showbiz debut in 2007 via GMA-7 and was a long-time talent of the Kapuso network.

While she has appeared in a number of ABS-CBN programs in recent years — notably “Wilfdlower”in 2017 and “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit” in 2019 — the younger Garcia’s roles were limited to only a few episodes.

The much-awaited “Dirty Linen” that stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo will hit screens on January 23.

It will be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

RELATED VIDEO