MANILA — Actress Jennica Garcia feels she has “something to prove” as she gears up for her first starring role in an ABS-CBN teleserye, “Dirty Linen,” pointing out that she is not a homegrown talent of the company.

Garcia, the daughter of screen veteran Jean Garcia, made her showbiz debut in 2007 via GMA-7 and has been a long-time talent of the Kapuso network.

While she has appeared in a number of ABS-CBN programs in recent years — notably “Wilfdlower”in 2017 and “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit” in 2019 — the younger Garcia’s roles were limited to special participation spanning only a few episodes.

“Dirty Linen” marks her first full-fledged casting in a Kapamilya series.

Garcia was announced as part of the cast Wednesday, alongside lead stars Janine Gutierriez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin.

Garcia was admittedly anxious about the prospect of starring for the first time in an ABS-CBN teleserye, saying she hopes to prove worthy of being chosen for her role.

“Sobra ‘yung kaba,” Garcia told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe. “Meron akong nararamdaman sa puso ko may kailangan akong patunayan, kasi hindi ako dito galing.”

“Ang goal ko po talaga dito ‘yung mapakita ko sa ABS-CBN na, ‘Ah, tama siya nga talaga dapat,’” she added.

The story of “Dirty Linen,” as well as Garcia’s role, remain under wraps.

The project, to be helmed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, will start production in July.

