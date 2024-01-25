Pinoy rappers, reggae artists gear up for Australian tour

MANILA -- Some of the country's best rap and reggae artists are gearing up for a concert in Australia this March.



Billed as "Numinous X Asintada Australian Tour 2024," the musical event will be led by Gloc-9.

Chocolate Factory, a five-piece reggae collective from Pampanga who popularized hits like “Kung Ika’y Akin,” “Ilalim,” and “Letra,” are also joining in the lineup.

Also joining the tour are rappers and singers Skusta Clee, Flow G, Shanti Dope, John Roa, Omar Baliw, Hellmerry and Hero.

“I’m honored to finally be producing the first-ever Pinoy Rap and Reggae Tour here in the Land Down Under! The reception from our kababayans here, so far has been incredible. We can’t wait to showcase more Filipino talent here in Australia,” said Joel Cabides, CEO of Variant Productions.

Below are dates and venues of "Numinous X Asintada Australian Tour 2024:



March 10 - Metro City Concert Club, Perth, Australia

March 12 - The Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

March 17- The Metro Theatre, Sydney, Australia

March 18 - The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, Australia

Tickets for the shows are available at www.vrntpd.com.

