Hip-hop artist Omar Baliw is now part of Asintada

MANILA -- Hip-hop artist Omar Baliw is finally fulfilling his dream of working with his idol, Gloc-9.

Months after doing a music collaboration, Omar, 34, was officially announced as the newest artist of Asintada Management and Production Inc., the talent agency headed by Gloc-9's wife Thea Gomez-Pollisco.

"Sobrang saya nung experience na 'yon (music collaboration) kasi Gloc-9 'yon. Kumbaga pinapakinggan mo lang 'yon dati nung bata-bata ka. Sabay ito nga, fast forward -- pangarap na natupad sa madaling salita po," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

"Sobrang saya. Kumbaga hero mo 'yon, sabay ngayon kasama mo na 'yung hero mo, hindi maipaliwanag," he added.

Born Omar Harry Manzano, his screen name Omar Baliw was created when he started doing rap 15 years ago.

"Kasi nung medyo bata-bata ako at nagra-rap ako ay medyo baliw-baliw ako sa stage nung panahon na 'yon. Umaakyat ako sa stage, tuma-tumbling, ibinabato 'yung mic. So tinawag na 'baliw-baliw,' parang ganun," he recalled.

Omar's biggest music break happened in 2019 when he released the song "K&B" with fellow artist CLR.

He said Gloc-9 has greatly influenced the way he writes songs, which are praised by fans for having inspirational and powerful messages.

When asked about the greatest lesson he has learned in his music journey, Omar spoke of being "consistent."

"Maging consistent lang po sa ginagawa. Kagaya po sa rap, ako po hindi po ako kagaya ng iba. Hindi po ako kagalingan mag-rap pero naging consistent lang po ako sa paglalabas ng music. Kaya po siguro nakaabot ako rito. Pero kung hindi siguro ako naging consistent ay malamang sa malamang wala ako rito," he admitted.

"Sa rap, 15 years na pagra-rap, hindi madali. Kung tumigil kami sa gitna, eh wala po kami rito. Ang natutunan ko ay maging consistent ka lang, gawin mo ang gusto mo, maging masaya ka sa ginagawa mo," he added.

Omar said he is happy with where he is now, and wants to help up and coming artists in fulfilling their dreams. He has put up a small studio where young talents are welcome to hone their skills.

"Nung nagsisimula ako sobrang hirap talaga, walang studio na pagre-recordan, walang magpo-produce ng music ko. Ngayon, may studio kami. Basta ang bata ay may talent dito ka, welcome ka sa amin. Ikaw na bahala maglinang sa kakayahan mo," he said.

Currently, Omar is gearing up to releasing more music. Now that he is with Asintada, he hopes to do a solo collaboration with Gloc-9.



"Ang plano ngayon ay makagawa kami na solid na dalawa lang kami," said Omar, who expressed gratitude to all his fans and supporters.