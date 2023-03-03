MANILA -- OPM rapper Gloc-9 has released his latest single titled "Buhat."

The track which is an ode to the saying 'love conquers all', is now available on various streaming platforms. An official lyrics video is also available on the official YouTube page of Universal Records Philippines.

“Buhat” is arranged, mixed, and mastered by Thyro Alfaro while the single's artwork was made by Cel Mar of CLMRarts.

"Buhat" is part of Gloc-9's upcoming album "Pilak," which celebrates his 25th year in music industry.

Prior to “Buhat,” Gloc-9 released last November “Bahay Yugyugan,” his collaboration with Flow G.

Considered one of the best rappers in the country, Gloc-9 is behind the hits "Lando," Sirena," "Simpleng Tao" at "Upuan."

