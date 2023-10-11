MANILA -- Reggae band Chocolate Factory teamed up with rap veteran Gloc-9 for their newest track “Paglipad.”

The song recounts a narrative that mirrors the life of world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, encompassing his hardships and journey to triumph.

It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of persisting through challenges and ultimately transforming adversity into an opportunity for success.

Meanwhile, the music video of “Paglipad” was visualized and executed by Arcade Film Factory, under the direction of SuperBayani.

“Paglipad” can now be streamed and downloaded at all digital platforms worldwide including Spotify, Deezer, YouTube and Apple Music.

Integrating classic rock, groovy instrumentation with jazz and blues roots, Chocolate Factory is a five-piece reggae group hailing from Angeles City, Pampanga.

Their other original songs include “Ilalim”, “Letra”, “Sexy Lady”, ” One Love”, and “Kung Ika”y Akin.”