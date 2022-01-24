Screen veteran Maricel Soriano. FILE/Instagram: @officialmaricelsoriano

Screen veteran Maricel Soriano has been cast in a US film starring Filipino-American actresses Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco, “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader.”

Soriano will portray Thelma, the mother of Rowena (Valdez) and Rochelle (Leyco), Variety reported over the weekend.

“Re-Live” centers on Rowena, described as “a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion,” according to Variety.

Rowena seizes the “do-over week” as a chance to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader, but faces roadblocks when Thelma’s cancer starts to worsen. In the process, Rowena learns to value the family she left behind.

“Re-Live” is co-written by Valdez and Leyco, and will mark Valdez’s directorial debut.

In a joint statement, the collaborators hailed Soriano as a “legendary Filipino actress” whose casting in the film “strengthens our commitment to telling our stories from our authentic experiences and for our Filipinx diaspora.”

“Now more than ever, this empowers us to further highlight our communities at a time when visibility must be taken to new heights to fight against the rise of anti-trans and anti-Asian violence,” they said.

On local television, Soriano, whose career spans 5 decades, was last seen in the hit ABS-CBN drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” in 2021.

“Re-Live” will start filming in November in Hawaii and Guam, Variety said. Credited as executive producer is Jhett Tolentino (“Lingua Franca”), in association with Shant Joshi’s Fae Pictures.