Friendship lost, peace gained: ‘Ang Sa Iyo Akin’ ends history-making run

Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) agree to part ways for good in the finale episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — After a seven-month run that made history as it hurdled twin crises, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” concluded Friday with the parting of the lead characters portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado, once best friends who became bitter rivals.

In the March 19 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Marissa (Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Calzado) agreed that having spent a decade apart only served to bring them both peace.

Ellice had been behind bars for that span of time, after she turned herself in to authorities.

Crossing paths anew upon Ellice’s release, the two came to realize that their friendship only caused them both pain, and brought out the worst parts of each other — leading to their decision to part ways for good.

But with their respective children Jake (Grae Fernandez) and Hope (Kira Balinger) together, Marissa and Ellice did not discount the possibility of meeting again and rebuilding their relationship.

The ending also saw milestones and turning points for the main characters. Marissa and Avel (Joseph Marco) got engaged, Jake and Hope opened their joint jewelry business, Marissa returned the ownership of Ceñidoza to Gabriel (Sam Milby) and Ellice, while Lucing remained an active part of Marissa’s life.

Cesar (Simon Ibarra), meanwhile, was killed by Avel after a scuffle that resulted in Marissa getting shot. Marissa had taken the bullet for Ellice, making the latter realize that despite their years-long feud, she still loved her.

Marissa’s near-death allowed her to see her late son Jacob (Zaijan Jaranilla), whose death, Ellice conceded, was indirectly caused by her emotional outburst, which Cesar took as an order to kill Marissa decades prior.

The scheming Belen (Rita Avila), like Cesar, faced the consequences of her actions, and was shot dead just as she was about to escape from her crimes.

HISTORY MADE

The story of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” unfolded over half a year — during a tumultuous period, not only due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but also the franchise crisis of ABS-CBN.

Produced by JRB Creatives, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It became the pioneering ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), as the Kapamilya network migrated its content library to online platforms.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” alongside several other ABS-CBN programs, have since become available on several more broadcast venues, including A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

Despite challenges that beset the series, it managed popular success on social media, with several of its memorable scenes going viral, and its top viewership ranking on iWant TFC.

Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado lead the cast of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ ABS-CBN

Leading up to the finale, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” director FM Reyes turned sentimental, as he expressed gratitude for the series’ applauded run, noting the struggles its production had grappled with.

“Masakit ‘yung ginawa sa amin,” he said, referring to the franchise denial of ABS-CBN. “Sana nilagpasan nila lahat ‘yung galit, sana inisip nila na kailangan ng mga tao ng entertainment at education at information.”

The loss of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of its workers, among them close friends and colleagues of those involved in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

“Pag isa ka sa naiwan to carry on the torch and to keep on fighting, of course, you will have to fight with all your heart and all your soul,” Reyes said. “That’s why buong puso namin ginawa ito, para sa mga Kapamilya natin, para sa buong bansa.”

