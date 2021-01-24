'Parang panaginip talaga': Janine Gutierrez makes 'ASAP' debut

MANILA – “Surreal, parang panaginip talaga.”

These were the words of Janine Gutierrez as she received a warm Kapamilya welcome on Sunday as she appeared on “ASAP Natin To” for the first time.

On her debut in the variety show, Gutierrez sang “Panaginip” along with Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“I am so happy to be here with all of you. Thank you so much for the warm Kapamilya welcome. I am so grateful and honored na kayo pa ang kasama ko dito sa first time ko sa ASAP stage. Thank you so much,” she said after her number.

“This is the first time I’ve been inside a studio here. Surreal, parang panaginip talaga. I am just so happy that everything has fallen into place. It’s a new year, new opportunities,” she added.

Prior to her song number, “ASAP Natin To” surprised Gutierrez with pre-recorded messages from her family.

“Congratulations Janine. I know that you will be very happy in your new home and I hope all the projects that you will do, you will do just as well as when you won best actress for a movie. I am so proud of you,” said her grandmother Pilita Corrales.

“Hi, Ate. Congratulations on your new journey bilang isang Kapamilya. Excited ako, I’m sure excited ka rin sa mga proyektong gagawin mo sa kanila. I just want you to know that we are all very proud of you. We are all very happy for you. Keep up the good work. I love you,” said Gutierrez’s father, Monching.

Meanwhile, her mom Lotlot de Leon had this message for her: “Hi anak. Congratulations! Kapamilya na siya. Alam ko anak, nararamdaman ko na sobrang happy ka. I know also na aalagaan ka nila diyan at talagang mamahalin. I am really super proud of you sa lahat ng mga accomplishments mo. Huwag kang makakalimot sa Panginoon sa lahat ng oras. Ngayong Kapamilya ka na, alam ko lahat ng mga pangarap mo matutupad sa tulong nila.”

Gutierrez’s grandfather Christopher de Leon also has a special message for her.

“Just remember to thank God for the talent He has given you. Work hard with humility. Basta enjoy, have fun but take care always. We love you,” the award-winning actor said.

Gutierrez will be a co-host of “ASAP Natin ‘To.” She is joining her younger brother Diego on the musical variety show after she signed a deal with ABS-CBN on January 15.

Her entry to “ASAP Natin ‘To” comes during a milestone for the 25-year-old program, which added TV5 as one of its airing venues through a landmark partnership between the network and ABS-CBN.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

An ABS-CBN series and a Star Cinema film are also lined up for Gutierrez, who reaped several best-actress trophies last year for “Babae at Baril.”

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

TV5 will simulcast “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside the program’s current airing platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).