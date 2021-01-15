It’s official: Janine Gutierrez now a Kapamilya

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez is now officially a Kapamilya, signing with executives of ABS-CBN on Friday, and confirming month-long rumors about her network switch.

Present at her contract-signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, CFO Ric Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and Gutierrez’s manager Leo Dominguez.

Gutierrez, who reaped several awards in 2020 for her role in “Babae at Baril,” was first rumored to transfer to ABS-CBN in December, after eight years with rival network GMA-7.

In the first clear indication of the move, Gutierrez was seen at a dinner meeting with ABS-CBN executives, including Dreamscape's Endrinal, in January. The gathering also included Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino, and Dominguez, the common manager of Avelino and Gutierrez.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce Gutierrez’s upcoming projects under the Kapamilya network.

Gutierrez, 31, is considered a showbiz royalty. She is the daughter of actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez. Her paternal grandmother is music icon Pilita Corrales, while her maternal grandmother, de Leon’s adoptive mother, is screen superstar Nora Aunor.

