New Kapamilya Janine Gutierrez to join ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ as host

Janine Gutierrez will join ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ as one of its hosts. Instagram: @omar_ermita

MANILA — Aside from being welcomed to a new home, “ASAP Natin ‘To” is welcoming a new star, with Janine Gutierrez set to join the iconic concert program as one of her first projects with ABS-CBN.

Gutierrez will appear as a co-host of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she will also debut as a newly minted Kapamilya. The acclaimed actress signed with ABS-CBN on January 15, after nearly a decade with rival network GMA-7.

An ABS-CBN series, and a Star Cinema film are also lined up for Gutierrez, who reaped several best-actress trophies last year for “Babae at Baril.”

Gutierrez is joining her younger brother, singer Diego Gutierrez, on “ASAP Natin ‘To.” Diego is similarly a recent addition to the musical variety show.

Gutierrez’s entry to “ASAP Natin ‘To” comes during a milestone for the 25-year-old program, which is adding TV5 as another of its airing venues starting January 24, through a landmark partnership between the network and ABS-CBN.

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

TV5 will simulcast “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside the program’s current airing platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

