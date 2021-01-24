ASAPasONE trends as ABS-CBN variety show airs on TV5 for the first time

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin To” is now able to reach more Filipinos nationwide as it joined the Sunday programming of TV5 following a landmark partnership between the two networks.

The simulcast of the long-running concert variety show on TV5 began on Sunday, much to the delight of avid Kapamilya and Kapatid viewers.

Several netizens were overjoyed by this development that the hashtag #ASAPasONE became the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines even before the show aired.

The power that #ASAPasONE holds! Reaching the whole country as one with @TV5manila and @A2ZChannel11! Congratulations! Indeed this is history!!! — Christian Gaite (@TheHarpian) January 24, 2021

Christmas Special ba ‘to? Siksik, Liglig at Umaapaw ang mga bituin! ✨ #ASAPasONE @ASAPOFFICIAL — Drix Salazar (@drixsalazar) January 24, 2021

Grabe diko mapaliwanag yung saya ko!!🥺🥺🥺❤ #ASAPasONE — Gian Villavicencio (@GianVillavicen1) January 24, 2021

wla na kaming hihilingin paaaaa

grabeeeeee..thank u ABS-CBN AT TV5 for making this imposiible to possible💕💕💕💕#ASAPasONE — i_am_danielJ26 (@danieljaso11) January 24, 2021

No one can beat ASAP!

Dto tyo sa legit na world class performers! #ASAPasONE — 🌈Rey🌈 (@Rrpunds) January 24, 2021

Ganda ng opening prod ng ASAP grabe nakaka tuwa na mapanood sila ❤️❤️❤️ Sobrang happy ang Kapamilya na mapapanood na din sa Kapatid yeheyy!!! #ASAPasONE — Jaicel (@Jiacel26) January 24, 2021

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” that was simulcast on TV5 opened with a song number from some of ABS-CBN and the industry's best singers, namely Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and Zsa Zsa Padilla, who sang “Sama-Sama” by Alamid.

It was followed by performances from the Gold Squad, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Joshua Garcia, Janine Berdin, Elha Nympha, Jona, Angeline Quinto, KZ, Enchong Dee, Loisa Andalio and Kim Chiu, among others.

The hosts of “It’s Showtime” and “Magandang Buhay”, as well as the stars of various ABS-CBN series were also on the show to join the fun.

The opening segment was capped off by spiels from all Kapamilya stars celebrating how two networks came together to better serve the Filipino people.

“It is one major historic day for all of us. Sama-sama tayong lahat sa pag-ukit ng panibagong kabanata na ito sa kasaysayan ng Philippine television,” said Valenciano.

“Starting today, hindi lang tayo mapapanood sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC at A2Z, dahil sa isang pamilya, kabilang diyan ang kapatid. Nagsanib puwersa as one ang ABS-CBN at TV5 para sa ASAP Natin To,” added Velasquez.

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

Aside from TV5, “ASAP Natin ‘To” airs in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).