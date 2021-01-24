ASAPasONE trends as ABS-CBN variety show airs on TV5 for the first time

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin To” is now able to reach more Filipinos nationwide as it joined the Sunday programming of TV5 following a landmark partnership between the two networks.
The simulcast of the long-running concert variety show on TV5 began on Sunday, much to the delight of avid Kapamilya and Kapatid viewers.
Several netizens were overjoyed by this development that the hashtag #ASAPasONE became the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines even before the show aired.
The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” that was simulcast on TV5 opened with a song number from some of ABS-CBN and the industry's best singers, namely Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and Zsa Zsa Padilla, who sang “Sama-Sama” by Alamid.
It was followed by performances from the Gold Squad, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Joshua Garcia, Janine Berdin, Elha Nympha, Jona, Angeline Quinto, KZ, Enchong Dee, Loisa Andalio and Kim Chiu, among others.
The hosts of “It’s Showtime” and “Magandang Buhay”, as well as the stars of various ABS-CBN series were also on the show to join the fun.
The opening segment was capped off by spiels from all Kapamilya stars celebrating how two networks came together to better serve the Filipino people.
“It is one major historic day for all of us. Sama-sama tayong lahat sa pag-ukit ng panibagong kabanata na ito sa kasaysayan ng Philippine television,” said Valenciano.
“Starting today, hindi lang tayo mapapanood sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC at A2Z, dahil sa isang pamilya, kabilang diyan ang kapatid. Nagsanib puwersa as one ang ABS-CBN at TV5 para sa ASAP Natin To,” added Velasquez.
Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.
Aside from TV5, “ASAP Natin ‘To” airs in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).
ASAP Natin To, TV5, ABS-CBN, Kapamilya Kapatid, Kapamilya Kapatid networks, ASAPasONE, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martine Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla